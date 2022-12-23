ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.
ZimVie Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of ZIMV opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $50.40.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.83 million. ZimVie had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
