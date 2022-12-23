ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

ZimVie Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZIMV opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.83 million. ZimVie had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

