Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JACK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $314,296. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 642.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.