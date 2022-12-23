STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAA. UBS Group cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 1.00.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 815.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 41.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

