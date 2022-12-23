Head-To-Head Analysis: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) vs. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Magnachip Semiconductor and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 SiTime 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.90%. SiTime has a consensus target price of $116.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than SiTime.

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and SiTime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 0.82 $56.71 million $0.87 10.10 SiTime $218.81 million 9.83 $32.28 million $2.00 50.16

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 11.01% 7.45% 5.79% SiTime 14.95% 6.71% 6.27%

Volatility and Risk

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiTime beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

