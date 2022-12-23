LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPL. TheStreet cut LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 641.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 18.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Stock Down 0.6 %

LPL opened at $4.97 on Friday. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that LG Display will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

