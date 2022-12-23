Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 73.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 61,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PATK opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $83.19.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 42.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

