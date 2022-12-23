Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $86.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGEAF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

