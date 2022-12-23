United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Receives GBX 1,126.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,126.25 ($13.68).

UU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.18) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.36) to GBX 1,025 ($12.45) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.15) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($14.94) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 990.20 ($12.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 813.20 ($9.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.42). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 988.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.68. The stock has a market cap of £6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.27.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at United Utilities Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 5,866.67%.

In related news, insider Alison Goligher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 882 ($10.71) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($32,142.86). Insiders have purchased 3,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,976 over the last 90 days.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Featured Stories

