Analysts Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT at $40.00

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $898.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $231.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 312,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.