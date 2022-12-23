Brokerages Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Target Price at $25.88

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.82. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -45.98%.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

