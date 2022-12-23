Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several brokerages have commented on QGEN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.35) to €54.60 ($58.09) in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 770,544 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 75,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 50,523 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.99 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.