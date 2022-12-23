Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FMAO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $377.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

