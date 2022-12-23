KeyCorp Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $41.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

