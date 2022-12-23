EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates “Buy” Rating for U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

USEG stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.90.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

