Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) PT Lowered to $28.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZWS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

