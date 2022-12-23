Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.
PINE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $220.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.
Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
