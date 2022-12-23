Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

PINE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $220.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,527.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 24,250 shares of company stock valued at $399,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

