Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GILD. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

