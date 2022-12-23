The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Price Target to $11.00

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.60 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,460,368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $161,666,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,402 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

