Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $268.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $241.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.90. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

