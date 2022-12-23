Truist Financial Increases KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $68.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

KBR Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth about $461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of KBR by 756.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

