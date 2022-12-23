General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $82.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.