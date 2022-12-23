Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $120.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.65.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $357.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

