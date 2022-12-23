IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $2.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.53. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 19.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 186,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,673 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 66.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

