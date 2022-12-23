Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.14). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 85.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

