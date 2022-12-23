Morgan Stanley Increases Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $65.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,637,650 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

