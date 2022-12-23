Lake Street Capital Lowers Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Price Target to $50.00

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVGW. Stephens cut their target price on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CVGW stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $534.09 million, a P/E ratio of -83.66 and a beta of 0.64. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

In related news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

