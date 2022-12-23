ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $73.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 815,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $38,113,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

