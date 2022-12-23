Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Raised to $11.50

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Ready Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

