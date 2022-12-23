HC Wainwright Boosts IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Price Target to $65.00

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
IMV Trading Down 9.0 %
IMV opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.94. IMV has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 19,459.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMV will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
