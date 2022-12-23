HC Wainwright Boosts IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Price Target to $65.00

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IMV opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.94. IMV has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 19,459.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMV will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IMV by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89,113 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IMV by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of IMV by 460.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,387,397 shares during the period. 15.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

