Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMTG opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 55.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

