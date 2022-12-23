CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNHI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.41.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Price Performance

NYSE CNHI opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 218,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 707,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197,140 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,066,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 125,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 173.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.