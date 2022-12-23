DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR opened at $130.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after buying an additional 368,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

