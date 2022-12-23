Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

