BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $5.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $36,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,563.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,563.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,601 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

