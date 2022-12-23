B. Riley Trims Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price to $59.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $66.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $50,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

