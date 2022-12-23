Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zelman & Associates

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

