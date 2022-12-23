Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price at $130.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.77. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after acquiring an additional 667,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.