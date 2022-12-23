Brokerages Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) PT at $12.70

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

