Analysts Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Target Price at $81.33

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

PVH Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after buying an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

