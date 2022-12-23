Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Price Target at $77.35

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 3.0 %

OXY opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 309.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,619 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

