Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT at $14.89

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.