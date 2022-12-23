Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price at $121.94

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 369,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 209.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. DexCom has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $144.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

