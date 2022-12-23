Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $19.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.7% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 184,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,389,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,668,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 50,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.