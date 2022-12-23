BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $7.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

BlackBerry Trading Down 8.5 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,661.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $42,281.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,661.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,563.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 348,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

