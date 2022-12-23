Analysts Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Price Target at $110.67

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $436.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.