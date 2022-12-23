Analysts Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Price Target at $204.00

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYI. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

NYSE:AYI opened at $165.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.18 and its 200-day moving average is $172.09. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

