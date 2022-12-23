APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $52.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. APA has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in APA by 52.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of APA by 88.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 89,150 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of APA by 3,836.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of APA by 130.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.