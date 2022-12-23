Analysts Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) PT at £118.06

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £118.06 ($143.42).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.99) to GBX 9,630 ($116.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($151.85) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £114 ($138.48) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 20,856 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of £104.22 ($126.60), for a total transaction of £2,173,612.32 ($2,640,442.57). In other Ferguson news, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($114.50), for a total value of £477,898.20 ($580,537.17). Also, insider Kevin Murphy sold 20,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of £104.22 ($126.60), for a total transaction of £2,173,612.32 ($2,640,442.57).

Ferguson Stock Down 0.9 %

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Shares of FERG opened at £102.50 ($124.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £21.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1,239.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,824.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,755.86. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,602 ($104.49) and a fifty-two week high of £136.40 ($165.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

