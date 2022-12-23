Contrasting Samsara (NYSE:IOT) & Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Samsara and Aspyra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Samsara currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.46%. Given Samsara’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than Aspyra.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million 15.11 -$355.02 million ($1.06) -11.76 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Samsara and Aspyra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Samsara.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Samsara beats Aspyra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

