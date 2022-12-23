Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $96.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

